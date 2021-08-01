A Houston woman escaped injury Saturday afternoon in a crash south of Rolla that left one with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima driven by Kimberly R. Salter, 46, of Rolla, failed to yield to a southbound 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Judy N. Watson, 78, of Houston, as it attempted to turn left.

The patrol said the Salter vehicle struck the Watson vehicle. A southbound vehicle driven by Daisey M. Slagel, 20, of Macon, then struck the rear of the Watson vehicle.

Salter was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. All three were wearing seat belts.