A Houston woman was injured late Tuesday afternoon in an accident on Interstate 44 in Crawford County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Lisa K. Pritchett, 55, was driving a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a cable barrier, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Pritchett, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance with minor injuries to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The vehicle was totaled.