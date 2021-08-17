The City of Houston Fire Department’s 2020 Pierce Saber engine was officially placed into service on Wednesday of last week.

The brand new vehicle – Engine 2351 – was received last fall after being purchased from MacQueen Emergency (in Eureka, Mo.) for a total price of $580,000 (with $435,000 coming from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and $145,000 from the one-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2019 that benefits the city police, fire and parks and recreation departments). The pumper truck is equipped with a variety of loose firefighting gear, the last of which was acquired last week. It will now be the Houston FD’s “first out” truck for all responses within city limits.

“This is an exciting time,” said Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith, “not only for our department personnel but our citizens, people coming to Houston to shop and those traveling through our community. We’re improving our services with a state of the art apparatus and new technology firefighting equipment.”

