James Charles Zavecz, 69, of Raymondville, Mo., passed away Aug. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 26, 1952, in Baltimore, Md., to James and Thelma Brown Zavecz.

He grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Mergenthaler High School in 1972.

Mr. Zavecz was a skilled carpenter and helped construct many homes throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a half-brother, Warren Bowerman; and his ex-wife, Edna Candy Homer. Mr. Zaveccz is survived by two sisters, Cindy Cee Adams and Robin Franks.

No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

