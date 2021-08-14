Jonathan Charles Dzurick, age 44, went to his eternal home Aug. 12, 2021, at Mercy South, St. Louis, Mo. He was born June 9, 1977, to Gary and Cindy (Joern) Dzurick in Houston, Mo.

Jon grew up on his family farm north of Houston. He graduated from Houston High School in 1995. Then graduated from MSU-West Plains with his associates degree.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Jewell Dzurick, and Albert Joern. Jon is survived by his wife, Jessica; children, Dalton, Hannah and Dylan all of the home; his parents, Gary and Cindy Dzurick; sisters, Christin (Bryan) Byrd and Angelia (David) Newman; grandmother, Louise Joern; brothers-in-law, Russell McCown, Bryant Holden and Patric McCown; nieces, nephews and many more family members and friends.

Jon married Jessica McCown at Success, Mo., on June 24, 2000. He worked at Houston Do-It Center for 17 years before going to work on the Right of Way crew at Intercounty Electric Cooperative. He absolutely loved his job at Intercounty for the past 3 ½ years.

He was baptized on May 18, 1997, and was an active member of the Ozark Baptist Church in Houston, Mo. Jon was a dedicated youth leader at his church and always spent his summer vacation volunteering at Simmons Baptist Camp helping with camps.

Jon loved to fish, hunt, camp and float. He was very active in all his children’s sports. He coached soccer for many years. He was an active member of the Houston Booster Club and could be found every home football game cooking hotdogs and hamburgers. In his spare time, Jon worked on lawn mowers, and chain saws as a side hobby. Jon also loved building things out of wood, especially old barn wood.

Although to us he’s gone too soon, he is now with his Lord and Savior enjoying the beauty of Heaven. He left us with wonderful memories that we will forever cherish. Until we meet again…

Memorials are requested to the Dzurick Family Fund, c/o Progressive Ozark Bank. To send an online condolence go to www.evansfh.com.

Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston School District campus with Pastor Brock Davis officiating. Burial is in Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Terry Dzurick, Chad Dzurick, Daniel Cavaness, Brad Gayer, Trevor Sudheimer, Russell McCown, Tyler McCown, Willie Johnson and Jeff Blackburn.

