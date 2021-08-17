Karen Marie Leighty, daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn (Scheets) Snyder, was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Cabool, Mo., and departed this life Aug. 15, 2021, at her home in Texas County, Mo. She was 71 years, 6 months and 20 days of age.

Karen grew up in Texas County and was united in marriage to Evert Leighty on June 4, 1967, in Huggins, Mo. Two sons were born to this union. Karen was a retired Registered Nurse who had worked in the health care profession for nearly 30 years. She was also ACLS certified and taught the certification classes for doctors at Ft. Leonard Wood. Nursing was her passion. She was good at her job and was dedicated to being the best at it.

Karen also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. Her greatest passion in life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always looked forward to spending time with them and spoiling them as only a loving grandmother can do.

Karen was saved and baptized at a young age. She was a member of the New Rock Springs Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School when possible. She was always a very giving person. It didn’t matter who it was, if she thought they were hungry or were in need of clothes she made sure they had it.

Karen is survived by her husband, Evert Leighty of the home; two sons, David Leighty and wife, Janett, and Daniel Leighty and wife, Tabitha, all of Cabool; eight grandchildren, Seth Leighty and wife, Emily, Levi Leighty and wife, Brittany, Elyi Leighty, Hannah Price and husband, Michael, Payton Leighty, Nevada Leighty, Christopher Leighty and Orrin Leighty; seven great-grandchildren, Carly Leighty, Caylea Leighty, Celscee Leighty, Kayden Leighty, Konnor Leighty, Kohl Leighty and Asher Leighty; four brothers, Darrell Snyder and wife, Pat, Jerry Snyder and wife, Sondra, Jim Snyder and wife, Nancy, and Kirby Snyder; one sister, Burma Barton; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Services for Karen Leighty are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home of Mountain Grove, Mo. The Rev. Gene Crewse served as officiant. Special songs were “On The Wings of A Dove,” “Amazing Grace,” and “How Great Is Our God.” Serving as pallbearers were Seth Leighty, Levi Leighty, Elyi Leighty, Payton Leighty, Nevada Leighty, Christopher Leighty, Orrin Leighty and Michael Price. Burial was in Rock Springs Cemetery under the direction of the Craig-Hurtt Funeral Home. Family has requested memorial contributions be made to Three Rivers Hospice.

