The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Bryon G. Pettijohn, 40, of 17211 Highway Y at Elk Creek, was issued a citation for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway on Aug. 1.

•Rae L. Hoehne, 35, of 8876 Mountain Valley Road in Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 2:50 p.m. Aug. 27.

•An officer was dispatched at about 7:45 p.m. June 28 regarding a report of a break-in at an Ozark Street residence.

A 31-year-old woman who lives there told the officer someone had broken into her house, and that she had put powder on the floors to see if someone had been inside. The officer checked the footprints of the woman and another woman who was at the scene, and then went through the house.

The officer reported observing a footprint in numerous places throughout the house that was not the same as the two women’s footprints.

The woman also said several items had been stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

•An officer was dispatched June 21 regarding a report of theft at a Cedar Street residence.

A 66-year-old man there told the officer a lawn mower, gaming machine and aquarium had been swiped. The man’s nurse reportedly saw the gaming machine listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigation is ongoing.

•Michael R. Jimmison, 47, of 777 Highway 17, Apt. 9, in Houston, was arrested Aug. 6 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of burglary and stealing.

An officer made the arrest at Jimmison’s residence while investigating another case. A computer check revealed the warrants.

Jimmison was taken to the Texas County Jail and was unable to post $50,000 bond.