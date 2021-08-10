Larry Courtois, the son of Larry Courtois Sr. and Helen (Rose) Elliot, was born Feb. 23, 1966, and passed away in his home, surrounded by family, Aug. 6, 2021, making him 54 years old.

Larry was married to Dawn Courtois (Shannon) on June 24, 2000. This union brought Larry two children, Kaysha Barks and Zachary Coleman.

Larry served in the U.S. Army for four years in the 3rd infantry division. For many years, professionally, Larry was a mechanic and a heavy equipment salesman/mechanic. His favorite past times were hunting, fishing and Hot Rods. He enjoyed and was passionate about fixing, building and racing cars.

Larry never met a stranger. He was charismatic and witty, which aided in his ever growing number of friends throughout his life. He was a true and devout comrade. He loved spending time with his family, particularly his children and grandchildren, Makayla, Samantha and Tobias. Larry was eagerly awaiting his fourth grandchild from Zachary and Taylor. He was a fount of knowledge, which he shared with those that were willing to listen.

Larry was an amazing man who touched people’s hearts with light, love and laughter. He is missed more than can be expressed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Courtois Sr.; his birth mother, Helen (Rose) Thomure; his great-grandmother, Martha Carr; his grandmother, Georgia Courtois; and his younger brother, Denny.

Larry is survived by his wife, Dawn Courtois; daughter, Kaysha Barks (Mikel Shook); son, Zachary Coleman (Taylor Coleman); grandchildren, Makayla, Samantha and Tobias Shook; mother-in-law, Helen Conklin; mom, Rosa Bahr (Frank Bahr); siblings, Tina Meyers, Vickie Weber, Mark (Tammy) Hopkins, Craig (Sandy) Hopkins, Bobbie Jo Thomure, Cousin Gary and Susie Mira, Cousin David (Angi) LaBrayere, Sarge and Sherry Jennings, TJ Aubuchon, Dino Richardson, Steve Blankenship, Mike and Tom Stanton, The Tree Farm Guys, his hunting and racing buddies, and numerous family and friends.

The family will host a memorial service at noon, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Montauk State Park. Cremation services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home of Summersville and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net