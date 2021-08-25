Funeral services for Linda Marie Finley, 73, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in the Rose Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.

Mrs. Finley passed away at 1:07 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, Bridgeton, Mo.

She was born Oct. 3, 1947, at Yakima, Wash., to Louis Garcia and Jennie Saldivar Garcia. On May 24, 1968, she was married at Mount Vernon, Wash., to Wayne Lenard Finley, who preceded her in death on May 29, 2004. Linda enjoyed word games, old movies and her family. Mrs. Finley was a member of Hilltop Chapel Church.

She is survived by two children, Jason Finley and wife, Michelle, and Crystal Finley, all of West Plains; three grandchildren, Felicity Finley, Cordell Finley and wife, Hailey, and Creed Finley; three great-grandchildren, Jayson, Emmy and Ellis; five brothers, Robert Garcia and wife, Sharon, Mike Garcia and wife, Ronda, Gene Garcia, Danny Garcia and Ernie Garcia and wife, Renee; two sisters, Louise Miller and husband, Clint, and Theresa Rocha and husband, J.R., and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband and one brother, preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideon Bible Society and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, Mo., 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.

