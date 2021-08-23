A bred and owned registered Angus heifer exhibited by Wood River Cattle Co. and Mike Moyer of Houston was chosen as grand champion heifer Friday at the Wyoming State Fair.

The judges for the open class Angus show were staff from Oklahoma State University purebred beef cattle unit.

Honors for cattle company.

Nearly 75 entries from Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Montana, Texas and Wyoming competed against MM Lucy 40 sired by MM Medicine Bow; her dam MM Lucy 6354.

This was not Moyer’s first champion in Wyoming as another home bred heifer T Bones Squaw 5 was grand champion in 1974 at Wyoming State Fair.

Moyer is a retired ag teacher from Willow Springs and Licking high schools.