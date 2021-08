Summersville resident Lilly Schoults was the winning performer at this year’s local Pitch, Hit & Run competition sponsored by Major League Baseball May 22 at Tiger Field in Houston.

Lilly Schoults takes a cut at a ball on a tee during Pitch, Hit & Run competition during May in Houston. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Schoults’ score was high enough to qualify her to compete against other top Missourians in the 11-12 age group Sept. 25 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, with a chance to move on and compete during this year’s MLB World Series.