A man charged with murdering his estranged wife in Texas County will stand trial in February, a federal judge decided.

Dylan Hanger, 29, was indicted by a federal grand jury in May with second-degree murder and interstate domestic violence. Hanger, a Mountain View resident, was originally charged in Texas County, but the U.S. attorney’s office took over the case because the crime occurred on federal property.

In May 2020, authorities said he was arrested in the death of Brittany Gorman, 29, of Mountain View. Her body was later found in Ozark County. The suspect led investigators to the site near a trailhead road in the Mark Twain National Forest. Hanger said she died in an altercation with him at a Texas County river access point south of Summersville. He confessed to moving the body to the forest land.

Gorman’s unoccupied truck was found May 21, 2020, at Buck Hollow off Highway 17 on the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. Two pools of blood were found along with glasses consistent with what Gorman wore.

Deputies from the county sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted park rangers after the discovery and in the investigation.