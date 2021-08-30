Mary was born Sept. 3, 1934, in McConnelsville, Ohio, to Roy E. and Helen M. (Snyder) Divers. She was 86 years and 357 days young. She passed away Aug. 26, 2021, at Willow Care Nursing Home following a battle with COVID-19.

She graduated McConnelsville High School Morgan County, Ohio, in 1952. Soon after on a double date she met the love of her life Lloyd Brooks Ayers. They were married in Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Walter Dale (Dick); and her sister, Pauline; her granddaughter, Kim Dollar; her grandson, Eric McGuire, and grandson, Jonathon Young; and great-grandson, Charles McGuire.

Mary held many jobs in her life. In the ’50s she worked at Sunny Hill Poultry Plant in Cabool, Mo., as an inspector. She then become a fulltime mother and housewife in the ’60s, as the family was expanding. In the early ’70s she worked at the Chatterbox Cafe in Houston, Mo., then later worked at Lazy L restaurant and later while working at the Lazy L she became the cook and bus driver for Houston Head Start for several years.

In the late ’70s they started an Auction Service in Summersville, Mo. In the ’80s she worked at Pizza Hut in Houston, Mo. They also opened a Flea Market in the ’80s on South 63, Houston, Mo., where the Sirdoreus Service Station was located and on weekends they did the Flea Market in Cabool, Mo. On July 2, 1984, she joined Pizza Express and Daylight Donuts for Richard and Linda Wood and continued the Flea market in Cabool on weekends for many years.

In the late ’80s she spent her winters in North Fort Myers, Fla., and eventually moved there full time. She worked at Bay Shore Buffet while living there. Due to Lloyd’s declining health they moved back to the family farm near Tyrone, Mo., in the 90s. She returned to work at Pizza Express at its new location on South 63 which opened on Nov. 4, 1989. She finally retired at the young age of 82 in July of 2016.

She definitely knew the Lord as her Savior and was baptized at a young age. She always looked forward to anytime she could spend with her family which meant everything to her. One of her many passions was traveling and doing new adventures but always wanted it to be with someone in the family, from planes, bus trips, car trips and cruises. She was always very grateful for the opportunity she had to go on a cruise with the country group Alabama, always one of her favorite groups of all times. She loved New York and the trips that she got to make. She was always ready to catch a Broadway show. She attended many music concerts but really took to country singer Buddy Jewell.

Later in life when slowing down a little she added the joys of entertaining herself at her pace at the Casinos. She always had a smile and kind word for everyone. She truly loved people.

Mary is survived by her children: Valerie (Carl) Hutchins of Georgia, (Jr) Lloyd (Joan) Ayers of Summersville, Mo., Renee (Skip) Bloom of Mountain View, Mo., Linda (Richard) Wood of Houston, Mo., James (Tina) Ayers of Houston, Mo., Thomas Ayers of Houston, Mo., Lisa (Robert) Wait of Boring, Oregon, Sonia (Dereck) Clarke of St. Robert, Mo.; and several grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great grandkids. She is also survived by four bonus children, Lloyd DeWoody (Darlene) of California, Twila Flores of California, Ramona (Randall) Hemphill of Nixa, Mo., Mary Lou of Mississippi; and many nieces and nephews. She will be terribly missed by all her family and many friends.

