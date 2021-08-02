The Delta Regional Authority Monday announced the U.S. Department of Defense has awarded an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical mission to Houston.

DRA partners with DoD and the U.S. Military’s reserve forces to bring medical, dental and optical care to Delta residents in need of quality healthcare at no cost to the patients.

“Having just completed a successful Delta Wellness Mission 2021, the Delta Regional Authority knows firsthand the value IRT medical missions bring to the communities they serve,” said DRA Spokesperson Shawna Blair. “Access to affordable, accessible healthcare is not always attainable for residents in rural communities, so facilitating these services next summer in five cities throughout our region is an incredibly exciting opportunity that we look forward to providing.”

IRT is a DoD military training opportunity that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness while simultaneously providing key healthcare services with lasting benefits for Delta communities. By utilizing their extensive resources, the military is able to meet some of the region’s most urgent healthcare needs. Among the services provided during IRT missions are basic medical and wellness exams, vision exams and single lens glasses, and dental exams and extractions.

“The mission of the Delta Regional Authority is to improve lives, and that’s exactly what Innovative Readiness Training accomplishes,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Our partnership with the Department of Defense helps increase quality healthcare access for citizens who need it most. IRT medical missions improve the resiliency of rural healthcare systems and bring life changing services to Missourians and residents across the entire Delta region.”

Military personnel will offer vision, dental, and basic medical services to the public at no cost to patients. There are no income or residency requirements to receive treatment, and providers will treat patients ages three and older. Patients will be treated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visit IRT.defense.gov for more information