This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Texas County Health Department announced it has received a shipment of Moderna vaccine.

No appointment is necessary.

The agency’s hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. It asks that residents arrive by 4 p.m. to allow paperwork to be completed. Its offices are on North U.S. 63 in Houston.