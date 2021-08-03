This article has Unlimited Access. To support our commitment to public service journalism, Subscribe Now.

To serve an increased amount of patients during the ongoing surge of COVID-19 in its service area, Ozarks Healthcare has transitioned performing COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusions from its emergency department to the lower level of its Women’s Center.

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, those scheduled to receive an infusion should park and enter the Women’s Center through the tunnel entrance in parking lots 12 and 13 at the corner of Alaska Ave. and 8th Street. Both parking lots are located across from Ozarks Healthcare’s Emergency Department. Patients treated in the temporary infusion space will not be near patients and newborns in the Women’s Center.

Monoclonal antibodies are treatments administered by IV that can help patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, sometimes preventing the virus’s progression and severe complications, including hospitalization and death.

“Moving our infusion area allows for more versatility in providing emergent patient care to more of our community,” Dr. Curtis Horstman, medical director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Emergency Department, said. “We hope this temporary move will not need to last long, but we will continue to monitor and make changes as necessary with our top priority being patient safety.”

Monoclonal antibodies are currently authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults or pediatrics (age 12 years and older and more than 88 pounds) who may be at high risk for progressing to severe illness or hospitalization. Treatment must be given within 10 days of symptom onset, so early testing is critical to identify eligibility. Ozarks Healthcare is able to provide monoclonal antibody infusions to those who meet this criteria, have a positive direct SARS-CoV-2 viral test (antigen or PCR) confirmed, and an order from a provider for infusion. Those who meet criteria to receive a monoclonal infusion should visit with their primary care provider as soon as possible after symptom onset about getting tested and scheduling an infusion at Ozarks Healthcare. If you do not have a primary care provider, the Ozarks Healthcare COVID-19 Hotline may also assist you with arranging testing and a telehealth visit for monoclonal antibody screening as needed. Call the hotline at 417-505-7120 for more information.

Ozarks Healthcare officials also continue to remind those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or suspect they could have the virus to first call its COVID-19 hotline before visiting an Ozarks Healthcare clinic to be seen or tested. Symptoms of the prevalent Delta variant of COVID-19 include headache, runny nose and sore throat. This is not an all-inclusive list. Other symptoms include a mild cough or shortness of breath. If you think you may need to be tested for COVID-19, please call the hotline, and staff will assist you in scheduling a test and making sure you receive care.

Health issues that are acute enough to seek immediate care but are not life-threatening may be cared for at Ozarks Healthcare’s walk-in clinics. Ozarks Healthcare has two convenient walk-in locations in West Plains (181 Kentucky Ave. (Highland Park), Suite 100) and Mountain Grove (500 E. 19th St.). Both walk-in clinics have resources to treat common but not critical health problems, including minor fractures and sprains, infections (urinary tract, ear, etc.), sore throats, minor cuts, wounds, burns, and scrapes, muscle pains, dehydration, vomiting, diarrhea, and more. Both clinics are open daily. Ozarks Healthcare’s West Plains Walk-In Clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Mountain Grove Walk-In Clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virtual and telehealth visits are also available for patients wanting to adhere to social distancing or needing to be seen while ill with COVID-19 at home. If you would like to inquire about a virtual visit, please contact your Ozarks Healthcare provider. To find a provider, visit https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/find-a-doctor/.

For more information regarding Ozarks Healthcare’s COVID-19 resources and updates, please visit https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/coronavirus-updates/.