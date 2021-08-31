The University of Missouri Extension will conduct a “Boost Your Brain & Memory” brain fitness class on Zoom.

The virtual course will feature eight one-hour sessions at noon Thursdays from Sept. 9 through 28.

Extension personnel said the class uses a “whole-person” approach designed to help people form new habits to live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate their emotions.

Each participant will receive a workbook including memory exercises, tips on nutrition and exercise, and summaries of evidence-based research on brain health.

The sessions will include:

•Introduction.

•Physical Activity.

•Emotional Health.

•Intellectual Activity.

•Nutrition.

•Spiritual Activity.

•Social Engagement.

•Summary.

The registration fee $40. For more information, call the Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545.