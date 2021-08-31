The University of Missouri Extension will conduct a “Boost Your Brain & Memory” brain fitness class on Zoom.
The virtual course will feature eight one-hour sessions at noon Thursdays from Sept. 9 through 28.
Extension personnel said the class uses a “whole-person” approach designed to help people form new habits to live a healthier lifestyle, remember things better, be more organized, pay closer attention and regulate their emotions.
Each participant will receive a workbook including memory exercises, tips on nutrition and exercise, and summaries of evidence-based research on brain health.
The sessions will include:
•Introduction.
•Physical Activity.
•Emotional Health.
•Intellectual Activity.
•Nutrition.
•Spiritual Activity.
•Social Engagement.
•Summary.
The registration fee $40. For more information, call the Extension office in Houston at 417-967-4545.Boost-Your-Brain