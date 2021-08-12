There is a significant amount of interest among small acreage landowners in keeping a family milk cow. According to Ted Probert, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in dairy, many of these folks lack experience in caring for a family cow and have questions about various aspects of cow care.

MU Extension will sponsor a class from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Houston, to address some of the questions and concerns expressed by first-time owners of milk cows. The class will feature information concerning family cow care on purchasing, feeding, health issues, milking, breeding and more.

The class is free and pre-registration is required by Aug. 25. For more information or to register, call the Texas County Extension office at 417-967-4545.