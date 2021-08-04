The University of Missouri Extension and local Master Gardeners with conduct an online Core Course for initial training to be a Missouri Master Gardener volunteer.

Classes begin Aug. 23 and conclude on an unannounced date in December. There is also an in-person option in Lebanon.

MG volunteers then extend University knowledge to their area, using researched information. Some attend local monthly MG meetings. Local chapters are in Rolla and Waynesville.

Designed for beginner and advanced gardeners, both the online and in-person courses offer 14 topics, specific to Missouri conditions. Online speakers are university professors and other experts.

Tuition includes 14 classes, an introduction to faculty and local gardeners, the Core Manual and other materials. Speakers cover soils, plant propagation, vegetables, fruits, flowers, lawns, trees and ornamentals, insects, diseases and more.

To become a full Master Gardener, 30 hours of volunteer work will follow in the student’s county of choice. Examples of volunteering include helping in a Master Gardener demo garden, presentations to small groups, helping at a club event, answering online questions and teaching neighbors more specific gardening.

Enroll before August 13 by visiting extension.missouri.edu/courses and click on Master Gardener Core Training. For more information, call the MU Extension Center in Houston at 417-967-4545.