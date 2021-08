A new director is in place at the Texas County Health Department this week.

She is Angel Wells of Cabool who replaced Jackie Smith, who retired at the end of July.

The Texas County Health Department began in August 1986, when residents of the county passed a tax to support it. Smith has been with the department since it opened in early 1987. She became director in December 2000, replacing Donna Canfield.

Wells is a registered nurse and has been with the agency since 2005.