RAYMONDVILLE
Monday: Breakfast — breakfast pizza, banana, juice and milk. Lunch — hamburger, french fries, carrots, mandarin oranges and milk.
Tuesday: Breakfast — breakfast burrito, applesauce, yogurt, juice and milk. Lunch — pizza, Romaine salad, cucumber slices, watermelon, ranch and milk.
Wednesday: Breakfast — pancake on stick, strawberries, juice and milk. Lunch — tacos, lettuce, tomato, cheese, corn, mixed fruit and milk.
Thursday: Breakfast — biscuit, sausage patty, gravy, oranges, juice and milk. Lunch — chicken strips, baked beans, tater tots, strawberries, bread slice and milk.