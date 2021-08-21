A 27-year-old man was arrested early Saturday in Texas County on two charges — DWI and careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle accident.
Terrance M. Belford, 27, was cited and released, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol aid.
