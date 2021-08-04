Ozark National Scenic Riverways (ONSR) is partnering with the Shannon County Museum, Ozark Riverways Foundation, Ozark Heritage Project and the Dent County Historical Society to host a “Celebration of the River Community at Round Spring” from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Round Spring picnic pavilion.

Local families and organizations will set up booths and displays that highlight the fascinating history of the Round Spring area. Live performances, presentations, music and tours will be conducted throughout the evening. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic dinner and join in the festivities at this free outdoor event.

Program Schedule:

•5-5:30 p.m.: Wildlife and Geology of the Round Spring Area presented by ONSR Park Rangers.

•5:30-6 p.m.: Lennis Broadfoot Comes Alive presented by Twin Pines Conservation Education Center.

•6-6:30 p.m.: Archeology on the upper Current River presented by Alan Banks.

•6:30-7 p.m.: History of Round Spring Cave and Remembrance of Round Spring presented by John Stewart and Allen Ramsey.

•7-8:30 p.m.: Musical entertainment by “Friends Pickin’.”

•8:30-9:15 p.m.: Round Spring Evening Program at amphitheater, presented by ONSR Park Ranger.

A historic postcard from Round Spring State Park.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways follows the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and any corresponding federal mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All participants should be prepared to practice social distancing at this outdoor event. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, masks are required when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Round Spring is 12 miles north of Eminence on Highway 19. For more information, contact the Round Spring Ranger Station at 573-323-8093, visit the park’s Facebook page, or website at www.nps.gov/ozar.