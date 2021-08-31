Patricia Ann (Huff) White went home to be with Jesus Aug. 15, 2021. She was born Feb. 8, 1940, to Howard and Veta (Billington) Huff, in Waterloo, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Julie May.

Surviving are her children, Debi (Marty) Drewel, Cathy Elledge, Bob (Shannon) Richards, Melissa (Guy) Ceplina and Angelia (Darin) Walker; 29 grandchildren; her siblings, Lila Chambers, James Huff, Betty (Mike) Rogers, Mary Roberts, Lanette (Greg) Jensen and Larry (Debbie) Huff; and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia owned many successful businesses throughout the years. She had a passion for life and building her relationship with God. This endeared her to everyone she came in contact with, and it is a great testament to her nature that she formed so many long-lasting friendships over the years. She developed many relationships while working with Jail House Ministries. She shared her love for God as well as His love for them. She shared compassion and guidance to those going through rough patches of their lives and many turned their lives over to God through her guidance.

Patricia was not afraid of hard work and loved to design clothes, started a new hobby painting, enjoyed singing and reading. We will greatly miss her presence but also know she is dancing with Jesus and smiling that beautiful smile of overflowing joy.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Texas County Library or to purchase a Gideon Bible in her honor or donate a Bible to Texas County Jail.

Per her wishes, cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Emmett Kelly Park’s lower pavilion. All are welcome to come and visit.

