Patricia Louise “Pat” Gale, 71, was born March 2, 1950, in Vallejo, Calif., to Reba and Richard Wade. She passed away Aug. 10, 2021.

She married her James Leon Gale on Jan. 20, 1967. He proceeded her in death on Oct. 7, 2009. She was also proceeded in death by both parents; a brother, Daniel; and a grandson, Zion Sommers.

Mrs. Gale was an active member of Church on the Rock in Lee’s Summit, Mo., where she enjoyed assisting others. She did sewing and crocheting and she always made blankets for the grandbabies and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She loved to be in the garden and traveling with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Deloris Merritt of Springfield, Mo., Donna Tilley of Springfield, Mo., James Gale of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Jessica Sommers of Peculiar, Mo; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Midvale Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Steelman officiating. Visitation is noon to 1:30 p.m. at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.

Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net