State Rep. Bennie Cook presented a Missouri House Resolution to Piney River Brewing Company owners Brian and Joleen Durham, as they recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of their business in Bucyrus.

The Durhams first bought their home in Bucyrus in 1998, and began perfecting the homebrew recipes that would eventually become the original recipes for Piney River Brewing. Since then, the brewery has continued to grow and its craft beers have earned several national awards over the years.

The Durhams’ son, Andy Durham, serves as the Head Brewmaster for Andy’s Root Beer.

“It’s a great honor to present Brian and Joleen a resolution for their 10th ‘aleiversary,’” Cook said. “They have helped put Bucyrus on the map and their business brings people from all over the state to Texas County. I would like to thank the Durham family for everything they do for Texas County, and we are proud to have such strong families and businesses growing and thriving in our area.”

