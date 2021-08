An officer was dispatched at about 11:50 p.m. July 22 regarding a report of an assault at an Ozark Terrace residence in Houston.

A 65-year-old woman there told the officer that she had been sleeping and a 64-year-old man had gotten into her apartment and beaten her badly. The officer observed that the woman was bleeding from her face and arms and had a knot on her head.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man.