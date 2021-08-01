A proclamation presented at the just-completed Texas County Fair in Houston recognized the 175th anniversary of the county.

Rep. Bennie Cook presented the proclamation at what is traditionally one of the biggest gatherings in the county during the year. Texas County was organized on Feb. 14, 1845. Earlier, Sheriff Scott Lindsey noted the history through creation of commemorative badges.

The proclamation from the Missouri House notes the early formation of the county, its distinction of being the largest county in the state in geographic size and home to seven school districts, parts of seven incorporated communities and 17 townships. The last census data noted 25,398 citizens.

The proclamation highlights the county’s rural environment, education systems, church, fishing and hunting and community spirit.

Saturday was the last night of the fair. A Houston Area Chamber of Commerce demolition derby concluded a two-night run.