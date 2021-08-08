Disney’s Newsies continues another run next week at the Melba Performing Arts Center in Houston.

The STARS Foundation will organize the production at 7 p.m. Aug. 13; and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 14.

The high-energy musical stars more than 35 males from age 12 and up. They sing four-part harmonies while dancing and doing tricks. The foundation cast is led by Rebecca Peterson, STARS Foundation executive director, with creative choreography by Hannah Stapley.

The production is set in turn-of-the century New York City. It is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When the titans of publishing raise prices at the newsboy’s expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right. It is based on a 1992 motion picture.

Simmons Bank and private donors have helped underwrite the cost. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Call 417-217-9430 for reservations.