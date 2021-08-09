The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A woman who was elected custodian of records for Pierce Township in April reported missing documents on July 26.

The woman told an investigating deputy that when she received paperwork from the man who previously held the office, there were no records of the township’s operations in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The woman said she had spoken to her predecessor and he said he gave her the records.

•Timothy E. Sullins, 41, of 289 Highway B at Raymondville, was arrested July 26 for having an active Texas County warrant for peace disturbance and a Callaway County warrant for abandoning a corpse.

A pair of deputies made the arrest at a Hoth Road residence at Bucyrus and took Sullins to jail.

•Ronnie K. Bell, 47, of 411 E. Main St. in Houston, was arrested July 28 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony driving while revoked charge.

A deputy made the arrest at Bell’s residence and took him to jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

•A deputy responded on July 28 to a report of a break-in at Raymondville Community Church.

A 72-year-old man who is pastor at the church told the officer a window had been broken and the door to the church’s basement had been pried open, and a laptop computer valued at $385 had been stolen. The man also said audio equipment had been stacked up as if it was also going to be swiped.

There are no suspects.

•A deputy responded on July 30 to a report of theft at a Lone Pine Road residence at Mountain Grove.

A man and woman there told the officer a Kawasaki UTV that had a chainsaw inside had been stolen.

The officer searched the area and found the UTV near the bottom of the boat ramp at Austin Lake on Greenwood Road. The vehicle was reportedly tied to a drainage pipe with a garden hose, which was found to have been swiped from a nearby residence.

There are no suspects.

•An 84-year-old Licking man reported on Aug. 2 that two guns and some tools with a total value of $975 had been stolen from his Bean Creek Drive residence.

The man named a woman as a suspect.

•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 7 regarding a report of a stolen vehicle at a Freedom Road residence at Willow Springs.

A 73-year-old man there told the officer his 2019 Toyota Corolla (of unreported value) had been swiped. The man also said his wallet was inside the car and contained $200 and several credit cards and other items.

Investigation revealed that after the theft one of the man’s cards had been used for two transactions at a gas station and one at a McDonald’s, both in Willow Springs. Investigation is ongoing.

The Texas County Jail in Houston. Credit: HOUSTON HERALD FILE PHOTO

JAIL ADMISSIONS

View a list of Texas County Jail admissions online at www.houstonherald.com.

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 2

Joshua M. Parker – burglary

Aug. 3

James Sheridan – MSHP hold

Mathew J. Ramsey – assault, driving while revoked

Robert D. Lane – possession of controlled substance

Felicia D. Batchelor – driving while revoked

Aug. 4

William Westfall – failure to appear

Aug. 5

James C. Hale – stealing

Joshua L. Burdick – stealing

Kenneth Moore – non-support

Brett Lewis – stealing, burglary, property damage

Jesses Betts – driving while revoked

Aug. 6

Danielle M. McDonald – possession of controlled substance

Paul M. Borchard – possession of controlled substance

Michael Jimmison – burglary, stealing

Aug. 7

Christina Shepherd – DWI, assault, resisting arrest

Cody R. Hutsell – no motorcycle license

Douglas W. Harrison – driving while revoked

Michael W. Watts – possession of methamphetamine

Rebecca Fountain – possession of controlled substance

Aug. 9

Kevin Fields – 7-day commitment