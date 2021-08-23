A Raymondville man faces a pair of felony charges and is held in jail without bond following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a stabbing incident Saturday.

Shadrach J. Ferguson, 40, of 112 Junction St. in Raymondville, is charged with first-degree domestic assault – serious physical injury (a class A felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Yukon Road in Raymondville for a report of a person stabbed with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man suffering from injuries consistent with being attacked with a knife. The victim, who sustained several stab wounds, advised deputies he was injured by a male family member, Lindsey said, and deputies subsequently took Ferguson into custody. Witnesses to the incident also identified Ferguson as the person who stabbed the man.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.