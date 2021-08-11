State Rep. Bennie Cook (R-Houston) presented a resolution to county commissioners July 31 at the 71st annual Texas County Fair to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Texas County during this year’s state bicentennial.

Presiding Commissioner Scott Long and associate commissioner John Casey were on hand to accept the resolution.

“It was an honor to present a resolution honoring the 175th anniversary of Texas County,” Cook said. “The county has a rich history and great future. Folks from across the country are moving to Texas County, because they know it’s a great place to live and raise a family.”

Cook also presented a resolution to farm owners Scott and Linda Huff at the recognizing their family as a Century Farm Family. The presentation was made in conjunction with the University of Missouri Extension, which awards recipients who have contributed to agriculture by owning and operating the same Missouri farm for 100 years or more.

“We’re proud to have such strong families growing in our area,” Cook said.

The phone number at Cook’s office is 573-751-1490.