Emergency personnel were called at about 4:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle that left U.S. 63 north of Twin Bridges and went down an embankment.

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department rescue squad were called to the crash north of Houston.

The Licking Fire Department was sought at about 4:45 p.m. for traffic control.

Shortly after 5 p.m. one person was reported extricated from the wreckage.