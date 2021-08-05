Ozark National Scenic Riverways headquarters office and visitor information center – at 404 Watercress in Van Buren – will be closed from Aug. 11 to 28 to allow for maintenance throughout the facility.

Park visitors in Van Buren can travel to Big Spring where park rangers will provide an outdoor information booth from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Big Spring is four miles south of Van Buren on Highway 103. Park brochures, souvenir passport stamps, Jr. Ranger books and other information will be provided at the booth near the spring.

Staff who normally work at park headquarters will report to other park offices during the closure and will continue to receive phone calls at their regular extension numbers. General park information and updates will be available by calling 573-323-4236, or on the park’s Facebook page or website (www.nps.gov/ozar).