The COVID quarantine situation has now cost the Salem High School football team two varsity games.

According to Salem High Athletic Director Phil Karr the Tigers will be canceling their first two varsity games of the season due to their current 14-day quarantine.

Due to the quarantine Salem will not be able to get in the mandatory 14 days of preseason practices in, wiping out the season-opener at St. James Aug. 27.

And the only way the Tigers could seemingly get in their home opener, which was slated for Sept. 3 against St. Clair, the game would have to be moved.

