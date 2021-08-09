Sales tax revenue collected by merchants in Texas County continued to climb, according to the latest report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Funds from each of three half-cent sales tax increased more than 4 percent from the same period a year ago. For the year, each is up more than 9 percent.

July’s checks totaled about $102,266 each. In the first seven months of the year, about $745,000 has been collected.

The county also received $40,085 for the month from sales taxes collected from out of-state sales.