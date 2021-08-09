sales tax revenue
Sales tax revenue continues to show improvement in Texas County.

Sales tax revenue collected by merchants in Texas County continued to climb, according to the latest report from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Funds from each of three half-cent sales tax increased more than 4 percent from the same period a year ago. For the year, each is up more than 9 percent.

July’s checks totaled about $102,266 each. In the first seven months of the year, about $745,000 has been collected.

The county also received $40,085 for the month from sales taxes collected from out of-state sales.

Period2019202020212020 compared to 20192021 compared to 2020
July 2021$69,095$98,050$102,267$28,955$4,216
Year-to-date$625,320$679,244$744,937$53,923$65,693
A look at the one-cent sales tax in Texas County.

