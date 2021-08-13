Personnel matters were handled Tuesday by the Houston board of education.
Here are the hiring decisions that were made:
•Hired Greg Huffman as high school math teacher/bus driver, Rodney Preheim, middle school assistant track coach; Lindsey Vermillion, middle school softball head coach; Tristan Leier as volunteer middle school football coach.
Jessica Dzurick, elementary paraprofessional; Ana Woods, volunteer for middle school and high school band; Rebecca Helm, community betterment sponsor; and counselors will receive a stipend for the upcoming school year.