Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday that Missouri is tripling the number of mutual aid ambulances that provide long-haul patient transfers to help reduce the rising COVID-19 caseloads straining hospitals. Thirty ambulances — including two set to arrive in south-central Missouri — and more than 60 trained personnel are scheduled to arrive.

“The ambulance strike teams we positioned in Springfield have been extremely effective in helping save lives and ease the pressure on local hospitals,” Parson said. “These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our healthcare professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our healthcare heroes across the state.”

Two will be placed at West Plains and will be available when needed by Texas County Memorial Hospital when transfers occur outside the region.

The new ambulance strike teams, provided in response to a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances and required medical and support personnel.

The teams are tasked with operating anywhere there is a critical need in Missouri through Sept. 5.