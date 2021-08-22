Houston High School football games will return to the Houston Herald’s website beginning Friday night.

The games will be steamed online in high definition to any computer or mobile device at www.houstonherald.com/live. As part of an upgraded Herald website introduced in July, viewers can be watch from the homepage this year. The Tigers’ first opponent is Sarcoxie at home. That’s following by St. James and Salem also at home.

The pregame show starts at 6:45 p.m. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Photographs from each game can be found at houstonherald.com. (Look for the multimedia tab and then photos. The internet address is https://houstonherald.smugmug.com)

Some volleyball games also be streamed during the season.

Leading the broadcast efforts are Ryan Munson, Jeff Richardson and Jeff Crites.