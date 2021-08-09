This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County Memorial Hospital released new data Monday related to COVID-19 in the county.

It said transportation can be arranged by using this site to receive a vaccination.

Here are area vaccine locations:

•TCMH Mountain Grove Clinic, 417-926-1770

•TCMH Licking Clinic, 573-674-3011

•Missouri Ozarks Health Clinic, Houston/Cabool

•Walmart Pharmacy, Houston

•Rinne’s Pharmacy, Licking

•Forbes Walgreen Pharmacy, Houston

•Texas County Health Department, Houston