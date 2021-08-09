This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
Texas County Memorial Hospital released new data Monday related to COVID-19 in the county.
It said transportation can be arranged by using this site to receive a vaccination.
Here are area vaccine locations:
•TCMH Mountain Grove Clinic, 417-926-1770
•TCMH Licking Clinic, 573-674-3011
•Missouri Ozarks Health Clinic, Houston/Cabool
•Walmart Pharmacy, Houston
•Rinne’s Pharmacy, Licking
•Forbes Walgreen Pharmacy, Houston
•Texas County Health Department, Houston