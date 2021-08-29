Texas County Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will collect blood donations in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the TCMH campus.

TCMH receives 100 percent of its blood supply from CBCO. All blood collected stays in the area to be utilized by Ozark communities, neighbors and families.

TCMH and 43 other hospitals in 40 different counties are served by the CBCO. About 250 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses approximately 400 units of blood each year.

Eligible donors can be anyone 16 years old (requires parental consent for first time donor) or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not given blood in the last 56 days. All donors must provide identification when registering to donate.

All donors will receive a free “EXTREME Adventure” T-shirt for participating.

Additionally, TCMH and CBCO follow current CDC recommendations regarding masks.

For more information about the blood drive contact Amanda Woodward, education director at TCMH, at 417-967-1340 or 866-967-3311. For questions regarding donor eligibility contact the CBCO at 800-280-5337.