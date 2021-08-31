Members of the Texas County Commission met Aug. 18-19, according to minutes released last Thursday.

The commission:

•Met with Dan Cavender from Barker, Phillips and Jackson in Springfield concerning new insurance quotes and various options available.

•Reviewed and signed a professional service agreement with Great Rivers Engineering concerning Pine Road Bridge.

•Appointed John Sterner to the Clinton Township board.

•Reviewed a Marco invoice with regard to why it was past due.

•Studied MoDOT correspondence concerning changes made to the off-system bridge replacement program.

•Reviewed the hazardous mitigation grant program through the State Emergency Management Program and an invoice from L and R Industries for placement of a new rooftop HVAC unit at the Texas County Justice Center.

•Reviewed a letter from collector-treasurer Tammy Cantrell.

•Visited with Don Kern concerning issues with Lynch Township, specifically Crane Drive and Camden Lane.

•Held discussion by phone with Morris Township as to concerns with a structure on Murr Road.

•Visited with Lesly Holt by phone concerning an invasive plant on a person’s property.

•Met with Matt Robertson, transportation director for the Houston Schools, about a road issue.

•Visited with Gary and Barbara Holaday concerning issues with adjusting the tax rate in Lynch Township. The townships were misinformed about increasing tax levies.