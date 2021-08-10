The George D. Hay Society of West Plains will hold its 15th annual Hall of Honor induction of stars and awards on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Star Theatre in Willow Springs.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

Eric Lewis, the founder and CEO, will have his band, New Kentucky Colonels, performing a pre-show followed by the awards. Inductees for 2021 are Mark Jones (Grandpa Jones’ son) from Mountain View, Ark., Carolina Rose (Bill Monroe’s daughter), South Carolina; and New Heart Quartet in Missouri and Arkansas.

The Ozarks Cabin Award — to commemorate the cabin at Old Town, Mo., where Hay got his inspiration for the Grand Ole Opry in 1919 and the three musicians that played there goes to: Clarence and Mary Ann Crider of Summersville; Ed McKinney, West Plains; Doug Bean, Caulfield; and Cliff Wright, Batesville, Ark.

Other winners: entertainer of the year, New Kentucky Colonels; Heritage Award, Richie and Carolyn DeMent, Centerville, Mo., Tina Anderson, Gainesville, Mo., Brian Blankinship, Thayer, Mo. and Barbara Williams, West Plains; songwriter of the year, Kathryn Adams, Nashville, Tenn.; bluegrass promoter of the year and Hay portrayer award, Bill Knowlton, New York; and excellence service award, society president Fred McKinney, West Plains.

The McKinneys are Texas County natives.

Knowlton will portray Hay at the event, which features an evening of music. Admission is free. A raffle for a weather radio is planned.

For more information, call 417-293-3367 or see https://www.georgedhaysociety.org