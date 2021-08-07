About 22.3 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.
The state’s rate is 41.6 percent.
Through Aug. 4 in Texas County, 7,095 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,659 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 321 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.
Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 22.3 percent; Phelps, 32.4; Dent, 21; Shannon, 19.9; Howell, 20.8; Douglas, 17; Wright, 24.5; Laclede, 25.9; and Pulaski, 13.3.
Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 27.9 percent; Phelps, 37.7; Dent, 25.8; Shannon, 25.8; Howell, 29; Douglas, 21.9; Wright, 31.9; Laclede, 32.3; and Pulaski, 17.1.
LATEst covid-19 news
First vaccine lottery slated for Friday
With one week to go before Missouri launches its first drawing of a lottery designed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, officials say more than 358,000 have registered for the chance to win $10,000.Keep reading
Tighter restrictions in place at TCMH
Texas County Memorial Hospital reviewed and revised hospital policies and procedures due to the recent spike in COVID-19, hospital board members and administration heard at their monthly meeting last week.
Missouri hospitals are struggling to cope with summer spike of COVID-19
NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Erik Frederick, the chief administrative officer at Mercy Hospital Springfield about the COVID-19 spike in Missouri and the patients in intensive care units.Keep reading