About 22.3 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is  41.6 percent.

Through Aug. 4 in Texas County, 7,095 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,659 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 321 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 22.3 percent; Phelps, 32.4; Dent, 21; Shannon, 19.9; Howell, 20.8; Douglas, 17; Wright, 24.5; Laclede, 25.9; and Pulaski, 13.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 27.9 percent; Phelps, 37.7; Dent, 25.8; Shannon, 25.8; Howell, 29; Douglas, 21.9; Wright, 31.9; Laclede, 32.3; and Pulaski, 17.1.

LATEst covid-19 news

First vaccine lottery slated for Friday

With one week to go before Missouri launches its first drawing of a lottery designed to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, officials say more than 358,000 have registered for the chance to win $10,000.

Keep reading

Tighter restrictions in place at TCMH

Texas County Memorial Hospital reviewed and revised hospital policies and procedures due to the recent spike in COVID-19, hospital board members and administration heard at their monthly meeting last week.

Keep reading

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply