About 22.3 percent in Texas County are completely vaccinated for COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday.

The state’s rate is 41.6 percent.

Through Aug. 4 in Texas County, 7,095 residents have initiated vaccinations, and 5,659 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 321 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri through Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 22.3 percent; Phelps, 32.4; Dent, 21; Shannon, 19.9; Howell, 20.8; Douglas, 17; Wright, 24.5; Laclede, 25.9; and Pulaski, 13.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 27.9 percent; Phelps, 37.7; Dent, 25.8; Shannon, 25.8; Howell, 29; Douglas, 21.9; Wright, 31.9; Laclede, 32.3; and Pulaski, 17.1.