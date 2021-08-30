Each year, Texas County residents and Missourians volunteers give back more than $3.2 billion in service to their communities, and the Missouri Community Service Commission wants to recognize those who are making a positive impact. Those who complete the 200 hours will be recognized for their service with a certificate of appreciation.

To complete the challenge, simply go to ShowMeService.org and complete the form.

All completed forms must be returned to MCSC by Dec. 31, 2021, to be eligible for the award.