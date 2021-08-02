Walter “Jim” James Tweed, age 81, of Raymore, Mo., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, Mo., 64083. A funeral service will be held at noon followed by burial at Raymore Cemetery.

Jim was born in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 8, 1939, to Horace “Jim” James Tweed and Lorena Fay (Reed) Tweed. Jim grew up with one brother and after graduating high school, served his country in the U.S. Army. Soon after his honorable service, Jim was joined in marriage with his wife Sandra Sue Tweed on March 29, 1964. Together they were blessed with three sons. He enjoyed anything that involved spending time with his family and was an avid Royals and Chiefs fan. For many years, Jim and Sandra were faith members of the First Baptist Church of Raymore, now Fellowship Church Raymore Campus. Even up until his passing, Jim was attending Sunday classes.

Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Tweed; and parents, Jim and Lorena Tweed.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael Tweed (Lensi), Mark Tweed (Beth), and Kevin Tweed (Kirstie); brother, Edward “Duke” Tweed; and three grandchildren, John Tweed, Will Tweed (Mallory) and Lauren Tweed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Fellowship Church Raymore Campus, 116 S. Washington St., Raymore, Mo., 64083.

Send an online condolence at: https://www.cullenfuneralhome.com/obituary/walter-tweed

Arrangements are under the direction of Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Mo.

