Wanda Hebblethwaite

Wanda Fern Hebblethwaite, the daughter of James Everett and Blanche Marie (Lee) Jones, was born Nov. 5, 1940, in Houston, Mo. She passed away at the Houston House nursing center on Aug. 30, 2021, at the age of 80.

She was united in marriage to Bob Hebblethwaite in 1958 and five children were born to this union. She grew up and went to school in Houston then she and Bob lived in St. Charles, Mo., for a time before returning to Houston in 1968. In 1985, Wanda opened Mom’s Kitchen Restaurant and for the next 25 years served some of the best food in the area.

Wanda loved to play Bingo and go to the Casinos, as well as spending time with her grandkids and family. She also enjoyed going to family reunions and took several family vacations to Florida, Branson and Las Vegas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Marie Jones; her husband, Bob Hebblethwaite; daughters, Robin Hayes and Sharon Davis; a grandson, Ryan Hebblethwaite; a sister, Lena Fleming; and a brother, Jimmy Jones.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Brenda Wilson and husband Dean of Bucyrus, daughter Beverly Hebblethwaite of Houston, son Bobby Hebblethwaite and wife Mary of Cabool, son Billy of Houston and a special grandson whom she raised like her own and who could never do any wrong in her eyes, Jeremy Foster and wife Shawna of Houston; a sister Betty McKinney and husband Buddy of Salem, sister Donna Schmidt and husband Bill of Houston, sister Nancy Hayes and husband Roger of Houston, brother Jerry Jones and wife Teresa of Houston, sister Debra Lee of Kansas City, brother Steve Cantrell of Houston, brother Ricky Cantrell of Houston and a brother Bruce Cantrell and wife Tammy of Houston; 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren with two more on the way; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Wanda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services are 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Souls Harbor Family Worship with Pastor Cody Neugebauer officiating. Interment is in the Allen Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net