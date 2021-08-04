The National Weather Service in Springfield is seeking persons in the county to participate in its “Citizen Weather Observing Program.”

Weather stations with internet access are sought.

The National Weather Service has only one weather station for all of Texas County and it’s in the northeast side of Houston. “So any help would be greatly appreciated,” said Mark Burchfield, senior meteorologist.

If you come across a weather station, the person just needs to get a CWOP ID number here: http://www.findu.com/citizenweather/cw_form.html

If the person has a Ambient Brand Weather Station then they need to also go through this site: https://ambientcwop.com/signup.php

Burchfield said it also is looking for live weather/web cameras in the county to view during hazardous weather.

Burchfield can be reached at 417-863-8028.