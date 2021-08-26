A Fulton woman faces a trio of felony charges after allegedly attempting to steal a tractor Wednesday from an Elk Creek property.

Candace A. Chilton-Gatten, 38, of Fulton, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony), stealing $25,000 or more (a class C felony) and unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting (a class E felony).

A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a residence on Highway AC in Elk Creek regarding a report of a robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a woman, Chilton-Gatten, walking on the side of the highway, and she agreed to talk with him.

The officer reported that Chilton-Gatten stated she was walking along the road and saw an open shed with a tractor inside, and proceeded to approach it while holding a large knife. She reportedly said she got in and started the tractor, but the man who owns it grabbed her and pulled her out.

The deputy then made contact with the man and his wife. The wife told the officer she had seen Chilton-Gatten walking on the highway and then entering the shed while holding a knife. She said she then told her husband what she had seen.

The officer reported that the man confirmed that he had gone to the shed and observed Chilton-Gatten in the driver’s seat of the tractor, with the engine running and lights and windshield wipers active. He also confirmed that he yanked Chilton-Gatten out and that she walked away.

Chilton-Gatten’s bond is set at $250,000.