After an investigation involving three area law enforcement agencies, a Dora man faces two felony charges in Texas County.

Fred J. Tandy III, 51, is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle (both class D felonies).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy received a report of a burglary and a stolen motorcycle from a rental storage unit in the Cabool area. After viewing security video of the incident, the deputy was able to work with a Cabool Police Department officer to identify a suspect in the theft of the motorcycle theft and other storage unit thefts in Cabool.

The Cabool officer had previously identified Tandy as a suspect in a stealing case, Lindsey said, and an officer traveled to Ozark County and located him with the assistance of the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office. The stolen motorcycle was recovered at Tandy’s residence by the Ozark County officers.

Tandy was interviewed at the Cabool Police Department and then transported to the Texas County Jail. During transport to the jail, Tandy admitted to stealing the motorcycle, Lindsey said. Tandy’s bond is set at $200,000.

“This case is a great example of law enforcement agencies sharing information and working together to recover stolen property and make an arrest,” Lindsey said. “Thank you to the Cabool Police Department and Ozark County Sheriff’s office for their assistance in this case. The security video provided by the owner of the storage units was also key in this investigation.

“This was truly a team effort with everyone involved to seek justice.”